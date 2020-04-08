Easter Bunny to visit Meadville neighborhoods on Saturday

Meadville City Manager Andy Walker announced that the Easter Bunny will be visiting Meadville city residents on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Meadville City Fire Department.

The Easter Bunny will riding in the bucket of the aerial truck as it travels along a planned route. For the residents who do not in the residents along the route, they are able to park their car at a location and watch as the Easter Bunny drives by.

For viewing from the car, you can park along the route at Diamond Park in Downtown Meadville, or at the student and faculty parking lots near the Meadville Area Senior High School building, which is located at 930 North Street

Residents are encouraged to stay in their homes or stand on porches or front lawns to watch for the Easter Bunny. It will take about an hour to complete the entire route and the event will be held weather permitting.

To view a map of the intended route, click here