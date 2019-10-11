Eastside YMCA holds Community Health and Wellness Fair

Gym members of the Eastside YMCA were in for a treat today.

The gym held a Community Health and Wellness Fair. More than 50 vendors showed up to give advice and promote health related products.

Visitors also had an opportunity to be selected for health screenings, with flu shots being offered as well.

“We’re not a gym without our people. We try to do everything we can for our people to try to make them feel like they’re at home and anything we can do to help with their physical activity and wellness being,” said Gretchen Scavella, Senior Coordinator.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the YMCA’s new diabetes prevention program.