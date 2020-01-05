Eastway Lanes plays host to first annual Storm and Roder bowling event

The stakes were high this morning at the Eastway Lanes bowling alley.

More than 40 bowlers gathered for the first annual Storm and Roder bowling event. The event is more difficult than your normal bowling game.

Bowlers are only allowed to use one ball throughout the tournament in hopes of getting the highest score. Participants gathered from the tri-state area of Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to show off their skills.

“I think it’s just the competitive nature of bowling. Erie is a great bowling town and it shows as lot of support. The bowlers show a lot of support for the centers and shops.” said Lee Eighmy, tournament director.

The first place winner gets to take home the championship title and a $1,000 cash prize