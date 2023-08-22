Time is running out to apply for the Erie Community College’s (EC3) Uniquely Abled Academy.

A workshop was held at EC3’s West 8th Street location to educate local companies about the benefits this program can provide for them as well as the opportunities in manufacturing it can provide individuals in the workforce who may be on the autism spectrum.

The program is all about embracing neurodiversity in the workplace.

“It pairs a specific talent that is wonderful in the machining trades. When you come into this community, they have very loyal employees, very focused-driven and people who really love to do the job that they do,” said Tacie Thomas, uniquely abled academy coordinator.

Signups for the academy close at the end of this week.