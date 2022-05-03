Erie County Community College (EC3PA) announced that they are adding new programs for future students.

The five new programs will be offered in the fall semester of 2022.

To showcase the new programs, there will be an open house beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the Saint Benedict Education Center on E. 10th St.

The open will give potential students a chance to speak with administration, faculty and current students.

“We will have faculty who will be doing a teaching demonstration and give people an idea of what our classrooms are like. Our deans will be here talking about all the other services that we have available. We’ll even have a student or two available to kind of talk about what it’s like to be an EC3 student,” said Guy Goodman, VP of Student and Academic Affairs at EC3PA.

On Wednesday, May 4, the college president will make the announcement of the new programs that will be added.