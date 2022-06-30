The Erie County Community College (EC3PA) has announced plans to open their latest site at the former Villa Maria Academy.

This announcement comes as Villa Maria and Cathedral Prep are set to merge, using one downtown campus beginning in the fall.

Board members from the community college said this opportunity will provide easier access to education for those wishing to advance their future.

The board chairman noted they hope to honor the legacy of Villa with their new institution.

“We have great respect for the legacy of Villa Maria. We go into this situation with humility, but an understanding that we have an important responsibility to continue educational options for our students and to give them the pathway to a job and to fulfillment and socio-economic opportunity,” said Ron DiNicola, board chairman, Erie County Community College.

We will have more on Erie County Community College’s newest plans tonight on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.