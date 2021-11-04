EC3PA holds meet & greet with founding president on diversity, equity and inclusivity

The Erie County Community College (EC3PA) opened the floor for discussion on diversity Thursday during a meet and greet luncheon with the founding president.

The luncheon is the first in a series of luncheons that will take place over the course of several months.

During the event, African American organizations were asked personally to take part in a Q&A with the community college’s president, along with other key leaders in the African American community and clergy.

Dr. Chris Gray says it’s important to understand challenges students are facing while in school.

“Our students all have different needs. The traditional system of higher education was built for a very small group of students, that’s not who we serve. Over 37 percent of our students are students of color. Our average age of our students is in the upper 30s right now, so we already have a very diverse student body,” said Dr. Christopher Gray, founding president, Erie County Community College.

This meet and great luncheon is one way the community college is trying to create a conversation about diversity, equity and inclusivity.

