ECGRA announces funding to bring 22 local events back to life

Gaming monies are going to play a role in bringing back some of the area’s favorite festivals and community events.
The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has agreed to spend nearly $119,000 to bring 22 events back to life.
It’s a wide range of festivals from the Barber Center Beast on the Bay to Edinboro’s Highland Games, the Food Truck Festival and Young Artist Performances.
|Albion Area Fair
|$12, 268.75
|Borough of Edinboro
|Boro with the Works
|1,000.00
|Borough of Union City
|French Creek Festival Fireworks
|$300.00
|CAFÉ
|814 Day
|$3,875.00
|Corry Arts Council/Corry Chamber
|2021 CorryFest
|$2,000.00
|Corry Higher Education Council
|30th Anniversary Celebration
|$500.00
|Dr. Gertrude A Barber Foundations
|Barber Events 2021: 14th Annual Art Show and Sale; 9th Annual Barber Beast on the Bay; 57th Annual Christmas Ball
|$18,820.00
|Edinboro University Foundation
|Edinboro Highland Games & Scottish Festival
|$1,212.00
|Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre
|The Nutcracker
|$4,044.00
|Erie Downtown Partnership
|2021 Downtown Erie Events
|$7,500.00
|Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership
|Erie Homecoming 2021
|$5,000.00
|Jefferson Educational Society
|JES Programming/Global Summit
|$20,000.00
|Lake Erie Greek Cultural Society
|Annual Greek Festival
|$2,250.00
|Mercy Center for Women
|2021 Events
|$1,201.00
|Saint Joseph Church Bread of Life Community
|Oktoberfest 2021
|$6,000.00
|The Goodell Project, d/b/a Goodell Gardens & Homestead
|Summer Music Series, Workshop Series, Homegrown Harvest Festival
|$1,115.00
|The Iroquois School District Foundation
|Erie Food Truck Festival
|$5,200.00
|The Nonprofit Partnership
|20th Annual Keystone Nonprofit Conference
|$4,046.25
|Waterford Community Fair Association
|2021 Waterford Community Fair
|$8,950.00
|Wattsburg Agricultural Society, Inc.
|Wattsburg Agricultural Society Inc.
|$9,700.00
|Young Artists Debut Orchestra
|Summer Music Academy; Spring & Winter Concerts
|$3,600.00
|Youth Leadership Institute of Erie
|Your Voice, Your Choice Global Service Day
|$385.75
|TOTAL
|$118,967.75
The money comes from proceeds from gaming revenue in Erie County.