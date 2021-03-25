ECGRA announces funding to bring 22 local events back to life

Gaming monies are going to play a role in bringing back some of the area’s favorite festivals and community events.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has agreed to spend nearly $119,000 to bring 22 events back to life.

It’s a wide range of festivals from the Barber Center Beast on the Bay to Edinboro’s Highland Games, the Food Truck Festival and Young Artist Performances.

Albion Area Fair Albion Area Fair $12, 268.75 
Borough of Edinboro Boro with the Works 1,000.00 
Borough of Union City French Creek Festival Fireworks $300.00 
CAFÉ 814 Day $3,875.00 
Corry Arts Council/Corry Chamber 2021 CorryFest $2,000.00 
Corry Higher Education Council 30th Anniversary Celebration $500.00 
Dr. Gertrude A Barber Foundations Barber Events 2021: 14th Annual Art Show and Sale; 9th Annual Barber Beast on the Bay; 57th Annual Christmas Ball $18,820.00 
Edinboro University Foundation Edinboro Highland Games & Scottish Festival $1,212.00 
Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre The Nutcracker $4,044.00 
Erie Downtown Partnership 2021 Downtown Erie Events $7,500.00 
Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership Erie Homecoming 2021 $5,000.00 
Jefferson Educational Society JES Programming/Global Summit $20,000.00 
Lake Erie Greek Cultural Society Annual Greek Festival $2,250.00 
Mercy Center for Women 2021 Events $1,201.00 
Saint Joseph Church Bread of Life Community Oktoberfest 2021 $6,000.00 
The Goodell Project, d/b/a Goodell Gardens & Homestead Summer Music Series, Workshop Series, Homegrown Harvest Festival $1,115.00 
The Iroquois School District Foundation Erie Food Truck Festival $5,200.00 
The Nonprofit Partnership 20th Annual Keystone Nonprofit Conference $4,046.25 
Waterford Community Fair Association 2021 Waterford Community Fair $8,950.00 
Wattsburg Agricultural Society, Inc. Wattsburg Agricultural Society Inc.  $9,700.00 
Young Artists Debut Orchestra Summer Music Academy; Spring & Winter Concerts  $3,600.00 
Youth Leadership Institute of Erie  Your Voice, Your Choice Global Service Day  $385.75 
TOTAL    $118,967.75  

The money comes from proceeds from gaming revenue in Erie County.

