ECGRA approves 17% pay increase for executive director

The Executive Director of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority is receiving a pay increase. The board approving a 17% increase for Perry Wood today.

ECGRA approved the 17% pay increase by a vote of four to three. Wood’s base pay will go from $97,100 to $125,000. He will also receive $3,000 instead of $12,000 from his health insurance opt out.

ECGRA reportedly considered a 36% pay increase last month, but Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that increase was too much. The 17% increase is part of a new four-year contract.

