ECGRA awards $505,216 to nine local organizations; marks one decade of investing in Lead Asset organizations

This year marks one decade of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) investing in its nine Lead Asset organizations.

Today, ECGRA’s award of $505,216 is the latest in annual major cash investments in each of nine organizations. This totaling $4.6 million since 2011.

In past years, ECGRA has invested in the Erie Art Museum, Erie Arts & Culture, Erie Philharmonic, Erie Playhouse and five other organizations.

Perry Wood, the executive director of ECGRA, says Erie County’s ever-evolving ecosystem of arts, cultural, and heritage assets create economic energy, while enhancing the livability and marketability of the entire northwest Pennsylvania region.

ECGRA invested in each of the following nine organizations: