ECGRA awards Borough of Edinboro $250,000 grant to revitalize downtown

New improvements to downtown Edinboro could soon be underway, thanks to a $250,000 grant.

When making your way through Edinboro you can see improvements on the outside of some businesses. What you can’t physically see is the growth of one program in the area.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded a $250,000 grant to the Borough of Edinboro’s efforts to revitalize the downtown corridor.

ECGRA grants aren’t new to the area. In fact, ECGRA grants funded Edinboro University’s Beehive Initiative. It a program that helps the community grow.

“We work with start up businesses. We work with Government based community organizations. We work with nonprofits,” said Tony Peyronel, Edinboro University.

The Beehive was awarded money in 2018. It is still growing. This years ECGRA Grant is designed to help the community flourish.

“A face-lift to the Main Street. You’re going to see facade improvements, new furniture, some way-finding signage. Then the Central Park of Edinboro is going to get a redesign and a boost,” said Perry Wood, Executive Director, ECGRA.

Through the awarded money, one local organization explained how they hope this helps with their vision for the town.

Community and Economic Development Committee is a group looking to use this money to help their four focus groups in the town.

Those include, public arts, parks and recreation, social needs, infrastructure, and downtown business and branding.

“ECGRA has helped us to begin to get a vision for Edinboro, and begin to see it transform,” said Brenda Cannell, Chairwoman, Edinboro Community and Economic Development Committee.

To date, ECGRA has invested over half a million dollars in the Edinboro Community since 2011.

ECGRA has set aside $2.5 million dollars in grants over the next three years for Main Street revitalization throughout the region.