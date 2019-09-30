ECGRA awards more than $146,000 to 15 local organizations

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded more than $146,000 in their latest round of Community Asset Grants.

The Community Asset Grant Program supports capital improvements and programming, which provides social, educational, and cultural economic benefits to residents of Erie County.

The Erie County Chapter of the League of Women Voters’ ‘Erie County World War I Centennial Project’ is one recipient of the grant.

The League of Women Voters looks to use the funding from the grant to help tell the story of the Women’s Suffrage Movement in Erie during an upcoming event to commemorate that movement.

“The funding is important, because it means that we can allow and bring everyone who wants to participate. We want everyone to participate this evening, because we want them to know the history and understand the importance of the vote,” said Lorraine Dolan, President of the League of Women Voters, Erie.

ECGRA awarded 15 local organizations grant money.