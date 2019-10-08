ECGRA awards more than $770,000 in Mission Main Street Grants to support Erie County revitalization

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) announced more than $770,000 to support revitalization projects throughout the county.

During the event, ECGRA presented $150,000 to Preservation Erie to continue to work across Erie County. Preservation Erie helps restore and preserve the architectural buildings through revitalization projects.

The grants look to improve main streets by creating jobs and promoting tourism.

“Many of our downtown’s have historic commercial cores. We’re working with them to utilize ECGRA funding to revitalize their historic core by maintaining their character and feel of their downtown’s,” said Melinda Meyer, Chair Member, Preservation Erie.

Mission Main Street Grants were also announced for Impact Corry, the Borough of Girard, and the Waterford Borough.