ECGRA awards nearly $150,000 in grants to ten local park, field, and trail organizations across Erie County

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) announced today that ten local park, field, and trail organizations across Erie County received grants today through their Parks, Fields, and Trails Grant program.

State Representative Ryan Bizzaro, County Council Members Andre Horton, Carl Anderson, and Brian Shenk along with ECGRA officials were at the Humane Society of NWPA today to award $149,839 to applicants.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from ECGRA in awarding our organization funds from the Parks, Fields & Trails grant,” said Humane Society of NWPA Executive Director Nicole Bawol. “Being awarded this grant helps us to achieve our vision of enhancing the Erie Humane Society’s property with new updated parks and walking trails for community members and their pets to enjoy!”

“My congratulations to all the recipients receiving funding this round,” said State Rep. Ryan Bizzaro PA-3. “I am excited to see several organizations striving to improve our communities, our neighborhoods, and our livelihood through ECGRA’s Parks, Fields & Trails grants. These community assets are a source of civic pride and heritage in Erie and will help preserve our local culture and livelihood for all to benefit and enjoy.”

“One of my priorities is to focus on Erie County’s network of recreational assets and their connections to the community,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. “I’m grateful for ECGRA’s commitment to investing in impactful projects that benefit Erie County.”

“Developing our communities helps make Erie County a better place to live, work, and play,” said Erie County Council Chair, Andre Horton, District-2. “ECGRA has a keen focus on strategic investment that supports economic and neighborhood growth. These dollars are working from the ground up, and I’m proud of the work they’re doing to stimulate the economy and elevate the quality of life in Erie County.”

Below is a complete list of grant recipients: