ECGRA awards nearly half a million dollars to nine Erie lead asset organizations

Some of the area’s leading asset organizations received an early Christmas present, thanks to the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA).

Today, ECGRA awarded nearly half a million dollars towards nine Erie lead asset organizations.

The money will help to extent the long term impact of gaming revenue in the county.

The nine organizations are described as essential to the continued vitality of the region and include the Erie Art Museum and the Erie County Historical Society.

“These are groups that you take family too, that you are hanging out at during the summer. They have some of the biggest events like the Tall Ship Festival and the Erie Zoo,” said Perry Wood, ECGRA Executive Director.

Since 2011, ECGRA has made investments totaling over $5.5 million.

The organizations include: