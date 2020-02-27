ECGRA considering 36% pay hike for executive director

The man who leads the organization that dissolves casino gaming revenue in Erie County could be getting a sizable pay hike.

The board of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority is preparing a pay hike for Perry Wood that one board member tells JET 24 Action News amounts to a 36% increase, as proposed.

The board member says this pike hike will take Wood’s salary to $135,000 per year. JET 24 Action News reached out to Wood for a comment on the proposed pay rise, which we are also told Wood proposed.

ECGRA released a statement in response saying that it’s not permitted to comment on personnel issues. However, the organization did confirm they are preparing the terms of a contract renewal.

In their statement, the ECGRA board said it is:

“Working towards a successful; contract renewal with two goals in mind: 1. Maintaining a stable and successful organization that is a good steward of public dollars, and 2. Providing fair compensation commensurate with qualifications and performance.”

In 2017, ECGRA came under fire when County Council questioned how ECGRA was spending money, which included paying for Wood to get another college degree.