A local organization is continuing its efforts of helping improve areas throughout Erie County.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) is announcing over $400,000 in grant funding to Edinboro, Washington Township, and McKean Township for a number of projects.

The executive director of ECGRA says some of the projects taking place are conservation based in McKean Twp., park projects in Washington Twp., along with improvements to the Legion

Pool and Goodell Gardens in Edinboro.

“The impact ECGRA has is that we’re the catalyst for the economic development efforts of rural Erie County. The stuff that’s going on out here is exciting and we’re just adding fuel to the local leaders that are here, trying to get things done,” said Perry Wood, executive director, Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

“Funding from ECGRA has made our township park system so much better,” said Mary Jo Campbell, mayor, Washington Township. “We’re going to get a grant to put electricity in there, we have sledding. It’s just a wonderful thing and ECGRA’s been a big part of that.”

The ECGRA executive director stated their efforts will continue as the organization makes their way through the county.