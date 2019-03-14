ECGRA grants $250,000 for Erie streetscaping Video

Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority making a grant of $250,000 to the city of Erie for streetscaping.

ECGRA making a grant to help revitalize the streets of downtown Erie. The Downtown Streetscapes Master Plan is part of a study completed in 2010. The money granted will be used for the first phase of the project.

The Executive Director of ECGRA says the grant will ultimately help out with economic development in the city of Erie.

ECGA Executive Director Perry Wood says, "Physical improvements are really important to the revalidation process. We have to fix the streetscapes, the sidewalks, the facades of buildings. It helps small business and main streets like downtown Erie help represent the community in many ways."

Erie Mayor Joe Schember saying he hopes to have the project kick off this summer and be completed by the fall.