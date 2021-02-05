ECGRA invests more than $700,000 to revitalize Erie County

One area organization has invested more than $700,000 into revitalizing Erie County.

Over the past two years, ECGRA invested that money into nine ongoing projects called anchor buildings.

These are buildings owned by nonprofits that are focused on revitalization efforts.

This includes the former Wayne School that was vacant for many years but is now used for the Erie Center for Arts and Technology.

“If you look at some of the projects, they are going into neighborhoods, often historic structures that have been vacant for a long time. Now, those buildings are being put back into productive use,” said Perry Wood, executive director, ECGRA.

The $412,000 total amount invested in the 2019 Anchor Building Grant Program will help to renew the following buildings:

Anchor Building Awards Funding Awarded Neighborhood Steam Boiler Installation/St. Benedict Community Center (SBCC) $42,000.00 Benedictine Sisters of Erie Wayne School Reimagined $75,000.00 Erie Center for Arts & Technology Erie Masonic Temple Sidewalk Vault Rehabilitation $70,000.00 Erie Masonic Temple Preservation Boston Store Place $50,000.00 Housing and Neighborhood Development Services Rehabilitation of Railway Express Office $75,000.00 Impact Corry Holy Rosary Building Development Project $100,000.00 Mercy Center for Women TOTAL INVESTMENT $412,000.00 Erie County

The $199,375 total amount invested in the first round of 2020 Anchor Building Grant Program will help to renew the following buildings:

Anchor Building Awards Funding Awarded Neighborhood Union City Hall Building $49,375 Borough of Union City Crossroads Renovation Project, Phase 1 $50,000 Gaudenzia Erie Renovation and Preservation of the Downing Galbraith Mansion $100,000 Woman’s Club of Erie TOTAL INVESTMENT $199,375 Erie County

The $100,000 total amount invested in the second round of 2020 Anchor Building Grant Program will help to renew the following building: