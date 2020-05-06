ECGRA issuing five additional grants to area organizations, expanding aid to COVID-19 Human Relief Fund

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority announced today that it has expanded its aid to the Erie County COVID-19 Human Relief Fund by issuing five additional grants to area organizations.
ECGRA is awarding grants to the following organizations
- YMCA of Greater Erie
- Erie Family Center
- Edinboro Community & Economic Development Corporation
- Elmwood Food Pantry
- Harbor Creek High School
The human relief fund is part of the Erie County COVID-19 response fund, established by ECGRA and the Erie County Council. Money from this fund goes towards providing loans to non-profits, and small businesses.