ECGRA issuing five additional grants to area organizations, expanding aid to COVID-19 Human Relief Fund

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority announced today that it has expanded its aid to the Erie County COVID-19 Human Relief Fund by issuing five additional grants to area organizations.

ECGRA is awarding grants to the following organizations

  • YMCA of Greater Erie
  • Erie Family Center
  • Edinboro Community & Economic Development Corporation
  • Elmwood Food Pantry
  • Harbor Creek High School

The human relief fund is part of the Erie County COVID-19 response fund, established by ECGRA and the Erie County Council. Money from this fund goes towards providing loans to non-profits, and small businesses.

