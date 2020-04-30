ECGRA places additional order for face shields as part of “Project Face Shield”

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority has placed an additional order for 1,000 face shields on top of yesterday’s announcement of 500.

Project Face Shield is available to area non-profits at no cost.

The project originally supported local first responders, but has now transitioned to non-profits. Non-profits are encouraged to fill out an application online, with the number of staff members and the team at ECGRA will try to best accommodate the need. Funding for the shields is coming from ECGRA’s “COVID-19 Response Fund.”

“There is a tremendous amount of responsibility that we feel as far as doing our part in this crisis. We are working seven days a week to process grant applications. The number one thing that comes in is a request for PPE. Everyone wants to protect their workers and feel safe.” said Perry Wood, Executive Director of ECGRA.

ECGRA is in the process of ordering M-95 masks to support small businesses as the commonwealth starts to reopen. There is not a launch date for the project yet.