Efforts to strengthen rural areas of Erie County continue as municipalities receive grants to upgrade parks and public spaces.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) shared its rural listening report.

Over the last three months, ECGRA has been figuring out where American Rescue Plan dollars should be spent in Erie County.

The executive director of the Gaming Authority also announced an initiative in Edinboro called the “Main Street Mission.” He said grants like this help rural communities like Edinboro.

“It’s important to invest in a place, the physical aesthetics of a place, the environment, cause it makes it warm and welcoming, improves the quality of life. But in the case of Edinboro, Edinboro is a place where you want to send your kids to go to the university,” said Perry Wood.

The ECGRA also announced collaborative grants intended to upgrade parks in both Edinboro and Washington Township.