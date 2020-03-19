ECGRA to earmark gaming revenue and tax dollars for COVID-19 relief

Gaming revenue and some tax dollars are combined to battle the economic downturn expected following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority approved adding more than $2 million to the $100,000 that Erie County Council approved Tuesday night.

Here is how it is broken down:

$500,000 for immediate human relief

$800,000 for non-profit work

$800,000 for small business loans

$250,000 for mid-size business loans.

This totals $2.35 million

“To put a pot of money into the COVID-19 Response Fund County Council had asked us to create this fund to get it up and running to put some framework around ti. We put some funding in the basket.” said Perry Wood, Executive Director of ECGRA.

