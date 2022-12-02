The Economic Research Institute of Erie is holding its 40th annual conference to inform business owners how to stay safe online.

The conference is resuming after a two year pandemic pause with a theme that the director says is timely — cybersecurity threats to small businesses.

The director says that people attending are being informed of what can be done to avoid potentially having costly cybersecurity issues.

He says one keynote speaker is providing suggestions for people to take advantage of while other speakers share their experiences and solutions they have come up with.

“Our goal is to do research that benefits the community, but also to provide these kind of outreach services where we can both inform and educate people throughout the regions so that they can make decisions that are better informed, that are fact based, and that are more impactful,” said Ken Louie, director, Economic Research Institute of Erie, Penn State Behrend.

Louie says the institute is already looking at topics for future conferences as technology continues to evolve.