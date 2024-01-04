An Erie organization has set a new lending record to help area businesses grow and succeed.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority set a record in 2022 and have now topped it this past year.

One of the main components of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority’s operations is lending funds to businesses around the area.

President Tina Mengine announced that 2023 was a significant year for their organization as they exceeded their own expectations in a record high of lending nearly $14 million.

“We’re very excited. A couple large loans took us over the top,” Mengine said.

The authority made 59 loans while creating 151 jobs as well. Mengine said one of their most consequential projects included a loan to Velocity Net to install fiber along Erie’s eastside.

“We’re getting high-speed internet into the inner city in disinvested areas so really important,” she said.

While the authority has been involved with many large projects, they say it can be just as impactful for small businesses around the county to receive funding as well.

“They were extremely easy to work with throughout the whole process not just communicating with them but to communicate with our bank, communicating with the small business development center that we work with so all the parties were able to get together,” said Kyle Churman, co-owner of Werner Books & Coffee.

Co-owner of Werner Books & Coffee, Kyle Churman was able to receive a loan from the authority that went towards their recent store expansion.

Churman said that this project was a labor of love and the money has assisted them to continue to develop their community space.

“2023 was a really great for us and with all the help that we’ve gotten up to this point where we’re at a really good position to go into 2024 to do even more and we’re excited for that next step,” he explained.

“All are equally important because a thriving economy requires all of that and that’s our mission and think we’ve been successful at it,” Mengine went on to say.

Mengine said that this year they are looking to work with USDA to expand to rural parts of the county.