The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) has announced the purchase of the former Quin-T Paper Company property.

The blighted property at 16th & French Streets will be demolished, however plans for the property have not yet been announced.

The site has been abandoned since 2005.

ECRDA, along with County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Mayor Joe Schember will announce future plans for the property Friday.