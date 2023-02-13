The vice president of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) is being named to an advisory council in Cleveland.

Chris Groner is now a part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Advisory Council.

According to the bank, the advisory council consists of experts and leaders who focus on economic development work and help to inform the bank about current and emerging social and economic trends.

Groner has 30 years of experience including his position with the City of Erie as the director of economic and community development, budget analysis, and accounting expert.