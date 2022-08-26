(Erie, Pennsylvania) – The Erie Catholic School System (ECSS) sent a release stating new safety measures being added for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the release, ECSS will begin the school year on Monday, August 29 with increased security and added safety measures in each individual school building.

Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Peace, St. James, St. Jude, St. Luke and St. George have all received extensive upgrades to campus security to improve the protection of our students and staff.

A system-wide safety and security review began in October 2021, allowing ECSS to focus on new initiatives starting this fall 2022, with a comprehensive plan for future safety features to be implemented in 2023.

The release states that upgrades and modifications include but are not limited to safety items for all classrooms, updated safety procedures and plans, and installation of an additional 89 video cameras to cover more school areas – including many hallways and more emphasis on entrances and exits.

Bridget Philip, president of ECSS, is pleased with the great level of improvements made to each campus.

“Erie Catholic is committed to a constant review of the policies and procedures that are in place to ensure the safety of our school communities. We must remain diligent on the necessary strategies and tools required to uphold a high level of security,” said Bridget Philip, president of ECSS.

You can find more information on their website.