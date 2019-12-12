EDDC and Flagship Opportunity Zone Development Company recognized by Forbes OZ 20 as one of 20 leading opportunity zone organizations nationally

In a partnership between the Sorenson Impact Center and Forbes, they have announced a new list on December 11th: Forbes OZ 20: Top Opportunity Zone Catalysts. The list recognizes community organizations and opportunity zone funds nationally.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) and the Flagship Zone Development Company (Flagship) have been selected by Forbes OZ 20 as one of 20 nationally recognized communities and opportunity zone funds.

According to the EDDC and Flagship, both the EDDC and Flagship have been recognized by the Forbes OZ 20 for their collaborative work to position Erie as a national thought leader and model for communities trying to drive equitable and inclusive growth through the new opportunity zone tax incentive.

EDDC VP of Community Engagement & Social Impact, Nicole Reitzell notes, “While working to attract investment, we’ve simultaneously been very focused on the social impact of this investment and what it really means for the people of our community. Learning that we’ve earned a spot as one of the finalists in this national campaign really validates our efforts to ensure equitable growth in Erie.”

Highlights of their recognition include the launch of the nation’s first municipal based Investment Prospectus, the creation of the nation’s first municipal based public-private partnership responsible for catalyzing opportunity zone investment, the EDDC’s plan to redevelop historic property in downtown Erie to improve access to healthy foods through their Food Hall and Culinary Arts district; and the success of Erie Homecoming, where over 300 individuals traveled to Erie to see first-hand a diverse range of investment opportunities in Erie’s eight opportunity zones.