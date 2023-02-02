It’s National Meat Week and The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is teaming up with a local meat market to celebrate.

Gordon’s Butcher and Market is hosting a raffle to celebrate meat week. Those who participate can win hundreds of dollars of meat and cooking supplies from Gordon’s “Flagship City Public Market” location. Tickets are available until February 14.

The manager of Gordon’s said they thought it would be a great way to get more people interested in checking out their downtown store.

“Mr. Persinger thought of the great idea to have a meat raffle — just something new and different that you don’t see every day. We thought it might get people excited about meat and maybe get some extra foot traffic and people down here that haven’t seen the building yet,” said Matt Zacour, Gordon’s Store Manager.

The winners of the raffle will be selected on February 15 at 10 a.m.