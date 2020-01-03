EDDC announces Erie’s first curling league

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) introduced Erie’s first curling league today.

The Flagship City Curling League (FCCL) will be hosted at the former McDonald’s location at 5th and State Streets beginning January 16.

EDDC’s VP of Community Engagement & Social Impact, Nicole Reitzell, said, “Since construction on the former McDonald’s site is not scheduled until late 2020, the [EDDC] team wanted to find a fun way to activate the the space in the short-term.”

Curling games will be held every Thursday evening for eight weeks beginning January 16. There will also be a grand championship tournament at the end.

FCCL is using synthetic rinks for the games so participants are able to play regardless of what the weather is.

The league is open to the public and no curling experience is required. Individuals or teams (four players) interested in signing up are able to starting January 8.

There are also opportunities to sponsor the league or teams. For more information and to sign up click here.