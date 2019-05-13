EDDC announces plans for a Culinary Arts District

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation has laid out their plans for a Culinary Arts District, which will reside alongside North Park Row.

According to the EDDC’S CEO, John Persinger said this project will be over $30 million. Persinger went onto explain that the outlook for the building includes the addition of a food hall. Within that hall they’re looking to add nine different local food vendors, that range in all sorts of different types of food. Other things they’re looking to include within the renovations are an arcade, a bar and coffee place; along with shops and a food market.



Persinger says this all to in order to make downtown Erie a destination place. ” We know its going to provide a stable source of fresh and healthy food. We know its going to showcase our rich cultural diversity and we know we’re going to put in a lot of money to revitalize these buildings and restore them back to their great historic integrity. We know when this is all said and done downtown Erie will become a destination place,” said Persinger.

The upstairs of these buildings those are expected to turn into residential units, which is expected to have between 73 and 87 units,

