EDDC announces the hiring of its first-ever Experience Director

EDDC has hired Ryan Hoover to serve as Experience Director.

Ryan is a Harborcreek native and alum of Penn State Behrend, where he studied Operations

Management.

Ryan held unique roles at the Disney Vacation Club, Disney Performing Arts, the Disney Cruise Line over 10 years. Ryan returned to Erie seeking opportunities to be involved in the future development of downtown.

As Experience Director, Ryan will be the main liaison between the EDDC and its residential and

commercial tenants. His day-to-day responsibilities will involve managing the properties, as well as the relationship with residential and commercial tenants.

Ryan will work with the EDDC staff, downtown partners, residents, and businesses to cultivate experiences for tenants and downtown visitors, as seven of the EDDC’s twelve properties are completed in 2021.