Calling all bocce players, a new tournament will be held to determine the best bocce player in the city.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation announced on Tuesday that a three-day tournament will be held at Perry Square come July.

A maximum of 16 teams will be permitted to enter this tournament with four players per team. The tournament will be held over three days including July 7, 9, and 11.

“Bocce is a great sport because it allows for anyone to participate. Young, old, veterans, newbies, and it’s something you can do on a serious note as we’ll do in July, but it’s something you can also do that’s fun with a drink in your hand while relaxing with your friends in the back yard,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Along with bragging rights, the winners of the tournament will be awarded $500 in Flagship City Food Hall and Market gift cards.