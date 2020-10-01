EDDC announces vendors for new Flagship City Food Hall

From southern cuisine to a sundae shop, folks will soon be able to enjoy a new array of places to eat when the Flagship City Food Hall opens next year.

On Thursday, the EDDC announced eight of its vendors for the Flagship City Food Hall. If you’re looking for something new, there is a lot to choose from.

Hot dogs, Middle Eastern Food, a veggie bar, sundae shop, pizza, tacos and soul food. The application process started in January, they had interest from hundreds of potential vendors.

One of them is Lucky Louie’s, well known for its hot dogs.

“We wanted to assemble the best and most diverse array of culinary talent downtown, so we want the food hall to be a community asset. We want people to come downtown and enjoy it.” said John Persinger.

The hope is to open their doors in the summer of 2021. The vendors will operate out of stalls where the equipment is paid for by the EDDC.

“We wanted to make it easy for these vendors to come downtown. We did not want them to have huge sums of money in getting culinary equipment, so we will own the equipment they will operate out of the stalls.” Persinger said.

One of the new and diverse food selections you will soon be able to enjoy is from the Taste and See Fruit and Veggie Bar.

Another vendor is A Taste of Love. Their specialty is southern cuisine and creole.

“You want to be able to come into a place where you can eat different types of food. You want something different, you want something new. This is not your average food court.” said Natasha Stewart, Owner of a Taste of Love.

The Flagship City Food Hall is accepting applications for its ninth and final vendor spot.

For a full list of all the vendors, you can click here.