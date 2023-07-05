A public hearing was held during Erie City Council’s Wednesday meeting regarding the request to discuss a proposed transfer of a Pennsylvania liquor license.

This license would be from Johnny B’s Restaurant, located in North East, to Peach LLC for the facilities currently under construction located at 425 Peach Street.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is in the process of building an establishment with a new parking garage, apartments and hopefully a new shop if the transfer is approved.

Mark Inscho, the director of food and beverage operations, said they have been looking for a license for quite some time. He added that the shop located in the ‘wrap building’ will specialize in local craft brews.

“We love to have some exclusive products from the breweries around town. We’re going to deal with a lot of the local wineries, too, and then we’ll still have kind of your general, everyday selection,” said Inscho.

Inscho went on to say the goal of the project is to bring more life to downtown Erie and is looking to complete it in six months.