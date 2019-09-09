EDDC awarded Technical Assistance Grant to help develop their Culinary Arts District

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is getting federal help developing its Culinary Arts District.

The $400,000 grant will be split between 13 grantees. The award comes from the Healthy Food Financing Initiative’s Inaugural Grants Program provided by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The assistance will help develop an effective management and operations plan for the new Culinary Arts District and combat downtown Erie’s food desert. The grant will also help bring technical assistance and advice to Erie.

“It’s to help us create some operational plans and strategies around building this Culinary Arts District, and how we can make sure the community sees the greatest benefits from both an economic standpoint and also social impacts on the community as well,” said Nicole Reitzell, Community Engagement, EDDC.

The EDDC said the grant will help strengthen the community and create new jobs and businesses in downtown Erie.