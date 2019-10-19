EDDC Comfirms Sale

Erie Downtown Development Corporation comfirmed this morning the sale and closing of the McDonald’s at 5th and State Streets. In a statement released today, John Persinger said,

“Yesterday (October 18, 2019), the EDDC acquired the land at 5th and State Street from McDonald’s Corporation. As part of the deal, McDonald’s Corporation required the EDDC to not make any public comments until a sale was finalized. Now that the purchase is complete, we look forward to sharing more details in the next few days. “