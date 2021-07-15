EDDC gives inside look at new apartments 5th and State Street

The dream of a revitalized downtown is getting closer to reality with buildings now being converted into brand new apartments space and ready for tenants.

The 14 apartments at 429 State Street will be finished come October 1st. The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation says these residential units are a key piece to bringing more people downtown to help support local businesses.

The studio apartment at “429 State” is the first look at what the Erie Downtown Development Corporation envisioned for downtown Erie months ago.

“We basically had to gut this entire building. We took it down to the studs and rebuilt it. We put in some new appliances and new countertops, refinished the beautiful hardwood floors. We did everything that we could so we can preserve the historic integrity of this building.” said John Persinger.

These apartments making shopping downtown more convenient.

“We need more people coming downtown to frequent our great local businesses, our shops, restaurants and by having people living upstairs, it’s going to create more foot traffic during the nights and weekends when downtown is typically been quieter.” Persinger said.

In the coming years, more developments will be right around the corner from these apartments.

“This one’s right across the street from the Flagship City Food Hall, just steps away from the public market, right across the street from the Ascend Climbing. This location of downtown here and having this kind of convenience, that truly is the reason why you want to live in downtown Erie.” said Ryan Hoover, EDDC Experience Coordinator.

The appliances, countertops, and cabinets are new but the hardwood floors in each apartment are original to the building.

“There were, like, at least five or six coats of point on that wood and they sanded it all down, polished and sealed it off and now this is what it looks like.”

By the end of 2021, there will be 42 apartments available in multiple buildings downtown.

