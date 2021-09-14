EDDC gives sneak peak at new stores coming to 5th & State

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has released a list of the new stores coming to the coroner of 5th & State Streets, part of the EDDC downtown revitalization project.

The following five stores will be coming to “The Shops at 5th & State”:

Erie Apparel (https://erieapparel.co/): This local company puts the “814” on the map with its unique and custom-made apparel. The store has developed a cult following among Erie enthusiasts and become the go-to location for Erie-themed gifts. The company’s downtown location will be its first store within the City of Erie limits.

Glass Growers Gallery (https://glassgrowersgallery.com/): Serving the Erie area since 1974, Glass Growers Gallery offers one of the finest selections of local and regional arts and gifts. The gallery has occupied its space at 10 E 5th Street since 1999. Owner Emily Ernes acquired Glass Growers Gallery in 2020 from co-founder Deb Vahanian and signed a long-term lease with the EDDC to remain in its current location for the foreseeable future.

Pointe Foure (https://pointefoure.com/): Pointe Foure is a one-of-a-kind glamour-influenced boutique, where sustainable and golden fashion is found as far as the eye can see. Owner Emily George has a mission to bring sustainable fashion, beauty, and chic vintage to the region. She has curated a unique collection of vintage clothing from the 1920's to the 2000's, as well as a sustainable contemporary line of repurposed and reimagined pieces, making her store a regional destination.

Primo Tailoring (https://www.primotailoring.com/): Primo Tailoring offers custom tailoring for men and women, as well as an expert-curated selection of men's clothes. Founder Louis Geramita and his team of tailors work to get you the perfect fit, whether it is for your wedding day or the first day of a new job. Primo Tailoring is the destination for anyone wanting to make sure that they look and feel good.

SHE Vintage (https://shevintage.com/): SHE Vintage is a boutique and beauty bar, with a special focus on vintage clothing. Owner Alexandria Ellis spent time as a visual merchandiser and manager for national retail stores, before returning home to Erie. Alexandria's background ensures that her store is more than just a retail store, it is an experience for all visitors.

Along with the retail shops, the owner of SHE Vintage will curate a rotating selection of pop-up shops on the upper floors of the historic Cashier’s House — 417 State Street.

Both “The Shops at 5th & State” and the pop-up shops are scheduled to open by Small Business Saturday (November 27th).

The EDDC is also working on the Flagship City Food Hall and the Flagship City Public Market downtown, along with other projects around Erie.

