EDDC hires first-ever Director of Operations and Logistics

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has hired Erie native Corey Cook to serve as its

first-ever Director of Operations & Logistics.

Before joining the EDDC, Corey spent 16 years in a variety of roles with United Parcel Service (UPS). Cook also founded Lifethrumusic, a music mentoring program, which has taught drums, piano, bass guitar and music production to more than 500 children. Cook has been recognized by Governor Tom Wolf and featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America” for his work in the community.

As Director of Operations & Logistics, Cook will oversee the day-to-day operations for Flagship

City Food Hall, Flagship City Market, the future parking garage, and the future EDDC Courtyard. Cook

will work with both the Food Hall and Market vendors, as well as community partners, to program these

spaces with different events, activities, live musical performances, and public art.

Cook also plans to draw from his experience with UPS to develop a delivery network for downtown residents and employees to receive food direct deliveries from Flagship City Food Hall and grocery deliveries from Flagship City Public Market.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.