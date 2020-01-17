EDDC launches Flagship Curling League at site of former McDonald’s

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation has launched the Flagship City Curling League at the former McDonald’s property on State Street.

Replacing what has been an empty parking lot on State Street, a curling rink brought out the crowds to downtown Erie. Nicole Reitzell is the Vice President of Community Engagement and Social Impact at the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. She said the response has been great.

“Tonight was the first time, this is the Thursday league, there was tremendous response from the community. The Thursday night league sold out in less than an hour and we had to open a second league and that sold out as well.” Reitzell said.

Construction will begin on this site later in the year.

“We break ground on the mixed use building that will be in this space.” Reitzell said.

This activity is not just for pros, those who have never done this before say they are shockingly surprised. Krista Ott being one of them.

“I’ve never curled, neither has anybody, but I just didn’t think it would be this easy, so everybody should give it a try.” Ott said.

Players beat the cold with open fire and staying active.

“I’m here with good friends, we are the Game of Stones.” Ott said.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation purchased the property on October 18th, 2019.