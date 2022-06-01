When the Flagship City Food Hall opened, customers had nine vendors to choose from. Six months later, seven eateries remain.

The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation said that the food hall was designed for vendors to come and go.

“There is no time commitment. We wanted to give vendors that flexibility. Again we want this space to be a dynamic space. We want it to change. We want it to keep bringing people back downtown,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Lucky Louie’s will be leaving the food hall this week. Blue Willow Bakery has already vacated the premise.

One former bakery employee said that more events should be taking place downtown this summer to attract more business.

“You have to activate these parks. Flea markets, art shows, anything, it’s like there should be something here every day during the summer. You only have 90 days. You also have a whole bunch of entrepreneurs that are young entrepreneurs, some of them first time businesses and stuff who really need more help. I understand you want to establish this, but this is a generation late,” said Joe Fontecchio, Former Employee of Blue Willow Bakery.

Persinger said that they work with the city Office of Community and Economic Development to support vendors.

Persinger also said that they have a relationship with the Downtown Partnership.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We’ve experienced a lot of people coming in, and everyone is really interested in what’s going on down here. Some places stay busier than others. With the weather getting nicer, everyone’s coming downtown as they do every year. Winter keeps everyone locked inside so everyone’s real excited to get down and experience all the new stuff we have downtown,” said Trent Chaplain, Manager of Noodle Love.