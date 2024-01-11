(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is looking for new partners for the Flagship City Public Market after mutually parting ways with two of their current partners.

The EDDC announced Thursday they’ve mutually agreed to part ways with Erie Food Co-op and Gordon’s Butcher and Market at the end of January after recent equipment failures and inventory loss caused by the harsh weather.

The EDDC said the unfortunate losses and subsequent pause in business gave all parties a chance to reevaluate their future and ultimately all parties decided to part ways.

The Flagship City Public Market first opened in March 2022 in the middle of a construction zone along West 5th and Peach Streets across from Perry Square which the EDDC said made it difficult for the market to be profitable.

The EDDC also said while there will be a pause in business, they’re committed to re-opening a grocery option in the downtown area and will be re-launching the market later this year with West 5th St. open and construction complete on the nearby parking garage.