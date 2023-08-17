If you’ve been downtown recently, you might have noticed the construction.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has been giving a major facelift to the area around 5th and State streets to give the area new appeal.

One of their biggest projects has been the four-story Ascend Climbing Gym in their west building that is scheduled to open this fall.

“I’m really excited that we have something like this in downtown Erie that we can enjoy all year round. We all know that the winter months here can get a little challenging, and a lot of times, I think us Erie folks tend to want to stay inside,” said Ryan Hoover, experience director for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Hoover believes the gym will be an anchor for families who are also using other downtown facilities such as the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum or the Flagship City Food Hall.

Across the street and expected to open later this fall is the Brig Cigar Bar on the third floor of the Bonnell Building.

“During the weekends, on Fridays and Saturdays, the Brig Cigar Bar actually has a little pop-up shop right here on the ground floor, so folks can already come down here on the weekends,” Hoover added.

He went on to say they plan for the former Coconut Joe’s location to eventually become a new market connected to the food hall.

“There will be more apartments on the North Park Row Side and some retail on the ground floor. Then we’re really hoping for some green space on the backside. That will really help tie this neighborhood together and be a really nice central hub for the whole Flagship City District,” Hoover continued.

“I’m personally very excited for the climbing gym. That whole corner of downtown around Perry Square is really going to become the core where development is going to radiate out from,” said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager at Erie Downtown Partnership.

Tamulonis added it’s important for the partnership to work together with EDDC to revitalize downtown.

“You definitely see cities who have done this correctly are firing on all cylinders — private, public and municipal. Working hand-in-hand with both the city and EDDC will make developments that much more impactful downtown,” said Tamulonis.

Hoover said that the corporation is rounding a turn where construction is starting to fade, roads are opening and there is more foot traffic, which is making an impact on the area.