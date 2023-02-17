The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) held a special celebration today to honor Black History Month.

The celebration recognized three African American business owners for their contributions to Erie’s economy.

On Friday, the Erie Downtown Development Corporation hosted a “Celebration of Black Legacy,” for Black History Month.

“It’s a collaboration of our local businesses owners and our footprint that we’d like to honor for their commitment to entrepreneurship, to health, to food. And then we’re also recognizing the growth of the Black Community and the attempt is to provoke other black minorities, and other minorities, to step out and build legacy,” said Patrick Lyons of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Each of them was presented with an award given to them by EDDC CEO John Persinger.

The celebration honored Natasha Pacely who owns Taste of Love.

“It’s such an honor to be getting this award because I feel like it’s vital for our community to be accepted downtown. Not only as a business owner, but as a minority. It’s very important to me because I feel that with not just me being a minority, but other minority business owners being included downtown, it just means so much for everybody else,” said Natasha Pacely, owner of Taste of Love.

“My message to anyone who wants to start a business is use what’s in your hands, just use what you have. You do not have to have all the money, you don’t need to have everything figured out,” said Krystal Robinson, owner of Taste & See Fruit and Smoothie Bar.

And Alexandria Ellis, owner of She Vintage.

“It means a lot, it means that I’m building a legacy for my children, and my grandchildren, my great grandchildren, it means the world to me,” said Alexandria Ellis, owner of She Vintage.

The event also featured live music and words from Pastor Darrell Cook.