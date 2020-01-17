EDDC seeking food vendors for future Flagship City Food Hall

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (E.D.D.C.) is seeking food vendors.

As construction continues on the Flagship City Food Hall, the E.D.D.C. announced that they will work with Red Letter Hospitality as the manager.

Applications are now being accepted for the future tenants.

What the E.D.D.C. is looking for is not your typical food hall places. Instead, they want to feature local talent throughout the space.

For a look at where you can go to apply to be a vendor, you can head to https://flagshipcityfoodhall.com/