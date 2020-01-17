EDDC to announce plans for North Park Row

Officials from the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) alongside Red Letter Hospitality will hold a news conference this morning at 10 a.m. to discuss their plans with the North Park Row project moving forward.

In a press release, the EDDC says they plan to announce the election of Red Letter Hospitality “as the manager, chief marketing consultant, and experience coordinator for the Flagship City Food Hall.”

They will also announce details on how vendors can apply to be a part of

the food hall.

We’ll bring you all the information from the news conference later today on Jet 24 Action News and Fox 66 News, and as always, right here on YouErie.com.