EDDC to bring over 40 businesses to downtown Erie over next few years

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has big plans that will add jobs and boost the economy.

Next month, they will acquire Gannon University’s surface parking lots on 5th and Peach Streets.

The EDDC has big plans for that space. This includes building a 350 space parking garage, a 60,000 square foot building that will have 6-8 businesses on the ground floor and 40 apartments on the upper floors.

The EDDC sees this as a final phase of a development that will bring over 40 businesses to downtown Erie.

“We think we have a great group of properties downtown. When they are all said and done it is going to have so many new businesses, new jobs, new amenities for people to come down and explore like the public market and the food hall. It’s really going to contribute to the building of a world class downtown,” said John Persigner, CEO, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Persigner says the projects should be done in the next three years.