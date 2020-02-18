Erie Downtown Partnership to host annual meeting to discuss a preview of 2020 events and programs

The Erie Downtown Partnership is hosting its annual meeting.

Board members and staff will be addressing the more than 150 business owners, stakeholders and residents this afternoon.

During the presentation, the partnership will discuss last years work, as well as, preview some of the events and programs coming to downtown in 2020.

This includes large public art installation, new events and beautification efforts.

Care awards will also be presented to three individuals who are dedicated to making downtown a better place.